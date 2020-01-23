A 42 MW solar park will be built in eastern Germany to generate power for the 16.7 Hz network of German rail operator, Deutsche Bahn. Construction is expected to start once final approvals are received from local authorities.From pv magazine Germany. German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and solar project developer Enerparc have signed a contract for construction of a 42 MW solar power plant in Wasbek, in Schleswig-Holstein, eastern Germany. The solar power generated will be fed directly into Deutsche Bahn's 16.7 Hz rail network via a converter plant in Neumünster. Enerparc told pv magazine the ...

