Phone.com to Host "Business 2020," a Pre-conference Workshop at ITEXPO 2020

Free workshop to provide channel partners, managed service providers, resellers and small businesses with customer acquisition and retention techniques, strategies for mitigating compliance risks, and training for advanced UCaaS platforms

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Phone.com today announced that it will host "Business 2020: A Clear Look at the Future of Communications and Collaboration Services," a free, pre-ITEXPO workshop.

Business 2020 will be held from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm on February 11, 2020, at the Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Attendees will receive complimentary all-access passes to ITEXPO - Register today!

"The agenda for Business 2020 is purpose-built to provide channel partners, managed service providers and their customers with an insider's look at navigating an evolving marketplace," said Ari Rabban, CEO, Phone.com. "We've recruited the foremost experts to engage and teach attendees how to sell, scale and manage flexible communications tools, and to present use-cases that demystify APIs, artificial intelligence and omnichannel customer interaction solutions."

WHAT: Business 2020: A Clear Look at the Future of Communications and Collaboration Services

WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

WHERE: ITEXPO 2020

Broward County Convention Center

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Register now!

HIPAA-compliance grows increasingly complex. Data from The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) indicates that 70 percent of the healthcare market is not HIPAA-compliant. Though alarming, these findings show an industry in need of support from channel partners, cloud and managed IT services providers, resellers and agents.

At Business 2020, compliance experts will detail the factors solutions providers must consider when selecting a UCaaS partner for regulated markets like healthcare and finance.

The agenda for this one-of-a-kind workshop includes:

Proven customer acquisition and retention strategies

Effective sales techniques to demystify APIs, AI and cloud services for non-tech savvy customers

Channel partner-vetting for small businesses

Compliance strategies for digital communications in regulated markets

Onsite training: learn to provision, manage and utilize business communications services efficiently and without complexity.

"You've read about 5G, AI and how APIs extend the reach of business communications services with custom integrations for specific use-cases, and now it's time to learn how to deploy," added Rabban.

For its 32,000 business customers across the United States and Canada, Phone.com's library of open, lightweight APIs makes it easy to extend UC services into third-party portals, middleware, and CRM platforms. In recent years, Phone.com has emerged as a favorite UCaaS provider for VARs, agents and MSPs, empowering over 500 channel partners with the flexibility to customize integrations for their customers, create new applications for specific use-cases and remove interoperability issues that disrupt workflows.

Of note is that as a HIPAA-compliant service provider, Phone.com is a de-facto bridge for businesses to the highly lucrative healthcare market. The company has issued business associate agreements to more than 1,000 companies, a requisite for businesses to work with covered healthcare entities such as hospitals, clinics and private medical practices, without violating HIPAA laws.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 32,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com's innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com

SOURCE: Phone.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573948/Phonecom-to-Host-Business-2020-a-Pre-conference-Workshop-at-ITEXPO-2020