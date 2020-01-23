Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has integrated the prestigious "A-list" established by the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), a non-profit organisation that evaluates companies based on their climate action.

This year, Air Liquide has been awarded an "A" rating, the highest score available from the CDP. This rating recognises the Group as one of the companies most committed to the fight against climate change. In November 2018, the Group announced the most ambitious Climate objectives in its sector, including Air Liquide's commitment to reducing its carbon intensity by 30% by 2025. Its global approach combines action on its own assets, for its customers and in developing low-carbon ecosystems.

With this award, the CDP recognises a long-established strategy for sustainable growth. This is notably illustrated by the company's development in hydrogen energy and biomethane, and the Group's participation in numerous innovative projects alongside its customers in the metal and petrochemical industries.

Every year, the Group dedicates around 100 million euros of innovation expenses to reduce its carbon footprint and that of its customers. More than 40%1 of its investment decisions are allocated to address environmental and climate challenges. The Group's many actions to promote sustainable growth are regularly recognised by the various non-financial rating agencies (MSCI, Sustainalytics, ISS ESG, Ecovadis, etc.). The Group also features in major CSR indices (Euronext Vigeo Eiris, FTSE4Good, etc.).

This yearly process of non-financial rating and disclosure of data through the CDP is recognised as a reference in terms of companies' environmental transparency. In 2019, more than 8,400 companies made data about their climate impact available to the CDP for independent assessment purposes. Of these participating companies, only 179, or around 2%, received an A rating. Air Liquide's responses to the 2019 CDP questionnaire are freely available on the CDP website.

David Meneses, Air Liquide's Vice President Sustainability, says: "Air Liquide is especially proud to be on the CDP's 'A-list'. This rating recognises the Group's long history of innovation and initiatives promoting a low-carbon society. Our Climate objectives are the most ambitious in our sector. Contributing to address environmental challenges and energy transition is a major ambition for the Group. And this objective federates all our teams around the world."

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

