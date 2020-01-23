Anzeige
WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
23.01.2020 | 17:52
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 23

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 23 January 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 50,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 620p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 19,182,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 176,483,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

23 January 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire