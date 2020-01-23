With effect from March 1, 2020, Nasdaq will revise the fees for the following connectivity services: -- NTF handoffs -- Colo to DR connectivity -- Direct Connectivity -- Remote hands The revised fees can be found in the attached Nordic Co-Location and Connectivity Price List. New webpage Please visit our new Technical webpages for more information regarding our connectivity services: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-trading-services Questions and feedback For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: Per Wettergren Head of Business Richard Gaudy Head of Sales Europe Development Europe Trade Management Trade Management Services +46 8 405 Services +46 8 405 6382 6103 per.wettergren@nasdaq.com richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com Technical support For technical queries, please contact: Technical Support Nasdaq Nordic Co-Lo & NODE Services +46 8 405 6980 TechOpsEU@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753489