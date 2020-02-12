Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have decided to introduce a volume discount fee model on Nordic equity derivatives as of March 2, 2020. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have also decided to prolong the Liquidity Provider campaign on the OMXO20 index future regarding the Order Book LP 2 incentive that ends as of March 31, 2020. The incentive will continue during the period April 1, 2020 - December 30, 2020. The Order Book LP 1 incentive is terminated as of March 2, 2020. For further information of this Exchange Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product managers below. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Mikael Siewertz Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6634 Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6883 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=756223