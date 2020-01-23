TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel strengthens its presence in Aix-en-Provence's Parc du Golf with the acquisition of two fully let buildings

"Société de la Tour Eiffel's ambition is to establish itself in high-potential regions, retaining existing tenants and attracting new leases. This acquisition furthers this aim and strengthens our position in the Aix-en-Provence business park, where occupancy is near 100%" says Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, has strengthened its presence in the Aix-en-Provence Parc du Golf by acquiring Buildings 1 and 21 from La Française Real Estate Managers (REM): fully let multi-tenant buildings with a total of 2,076 m².

The deal takes Société de la Tour Eiffel's share of the Parc du Golf to 73%. The company had already bought a 4,900 m² building and a 7 hectare development lot in October 2019, inaugurating a new stage in the expansion of its Aix-en-Provence real estate portfolio and taking its holdings to 37,000 m² of built surface area.

The Parc de Golf is a widely coveted site with an occupancy rate of near 100% at the heart of the Aix-en-Provence business district, ideally located and offering a range of letting solutions for companies of all sizes and all sectors. The business park is also in the process of obtaining BREAM IN USE certification for the vast majority of its buildings.

Its location, with easy access to road and motorway junctions (A51, A7 and A8) and a few minutes from Aix-en-Provence high-speed rail and Marseille Provence international airport, taps into the rising dynamism of this commercial hub. The recently opened catering unit "Comptoir du Parc" is an additional convenience for tenants.

Allez & Associes Notaire advised the seller and buyer on this deal.

About Société de la Tour Eiffel



Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with a powerful service culture. It operates across the property cycle, applying a rigorous process to directly manage its assets and supporting companies of all sizes and sectors in strong growth locations.



With €1.8 billion of assets located in growth markets in the Greater Paris and dynamic regional metropolises it pursues its strategy in partnership with local government and companies to conceive, design, bring to life and develop working spaces.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Member of the indexes IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France -



www.societetoureiffel.com

