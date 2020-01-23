Regulatory News:

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (FR0013467123 ALSAF), a company marketing innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures, announces that ten surgeries have been completed in Japan since SteriSpine CC (Cervical cages) LC (Lumbar cages) have been approved in October, 2019.

The partnership agreement with KiSCO Co., Ltd. (KiSCO) for exclusive commercialization and distribution rights for Japan was signed in June 2018. SteriSpine CC LC were launched in Japan in November 2019.

Dr. Murakoshi at Nagayama Hospital, said: "SteriSpine is a product that has the possibility of both time-saving and cost-saving for surgical teams as it eliminates the need for cleaning and sterilization processes as well as reducing the burden of increased expenses caused by surgical site infections. In particular, the ability to reduce staff hours is very beneficial with new approaches. Our hospital is starting to use SteriSpine CC which is now a solution held in high regard by our surgical staff."

"After the success of the SteriSpine PS launch in Japan, we are proud to announce the first results from the SteriSpine CC LC commercial launch with our partner, KiSCO. This includes ten surgical interventions with positive feedbacks from surgeons, as expressed by Dr. Murakoshi. This is an evidence that only strengthens our ambitions for Japan, the third largest global market for spinal implant with an estimated value of €400 million," said Pierre Dumouchel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Orthopaedics. "We would also like to acknowledge the professionalism of our partner, KiSCO and the benefits this type of partnership brings. It is this type of market access that we want to access the largest countries as US and China."

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, pionner of design and marketing innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures. The technologies include sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere, enable minimally invasive approaches, reduce risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked, FDA and CFDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics located its headquarter close to Paris (95610 Eragny-Sur-Oise France), created a substidiary in UK, Germany and in US, employing around 50 employees for a total sales of 4.7M€ in 2019.

For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005664/en/

Contacts:

Safe Orthopaedics

François-Henri Reynaud

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00

investors@safeorthopaedics.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94 SafeOrtho@newcap.eu

Press Relations

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian 06 87 88 47 26 barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Nicolas Daniels 06 63 66 59 22 ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com