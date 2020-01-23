Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 23 January 2020 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 5,433,527 1,891 0 0 Resolution 2 4,496,154 931,937 0 7,327 Resolution 3 5,423,033 5,058 0 7,327 Resolution 4 5,433,527 0 0 1,891 Resolution 5 5,427,720 4,138 0 3,560 Resolution 6 5,145,517 288,701 0 1,200 Resolution 7 5,141,266 288,701 0 5,451 Resolution 8 4,502,562 929,296 0 3,560 Resolution 9 5,428,476 1,491 0 5,451 Resolution 10 5,428,321 3,631 0 3,466 Resolution 11 5,430,092 2,360 0 2,966 Resolution 12 5,428,857 6,498 0 63 Resolution 13 5,424,137 9,327 0 1,954 Resolution 14 5,431,952 2,966 0 500 Resolution 15 5,428,329 3,760 0 3,329

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The presentation by Matthias Sillier of Baring Asset Management Limited is available on the Company's website at www.bee-plc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited +44 (0)1392 477 571

Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69