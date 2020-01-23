Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.01.2020 | 18:22
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, January 23

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 23 January 2020 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionVotes Withheld
Resolution 15,433,5271,89100
Resolution 24,496,154931,93707,327
Resolution 35,423,0335,05807,327
Resolution 45,433,527001,891
Resolution 55,427,7204,13803,560
Resolution 65,145,517288,70101,200
Resolution 75,141,266288,70105,451
Resolution 84,502,562929,29603,560
Resolution 95,428,4761,49105,451
Resolution 105,428,3213,63103,466
Resolution 115,430,0922,36002,966
Resolution 125,428,8576,498063
Resolution 135,424,1379,32701,954
Resolution 145,431,9522,9660500
Resolution 155,428,3293,76003,329

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The presentation by Matthias Sillier of Baring Asset Management Limited is available on the Company's website at www.bee-plc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited +44 (0)1392 477 571
Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

