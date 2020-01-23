DGAP-Media / 2020-01-23 / 17:54 Munich, 23th January 2020 *Vodafone adds Your Family Entertainment AG's children and family programme "Fix & Foxi" TV to its Pay-TV portfolio and extends the Video-on-Demand (VOD) cooperation* Beginning end of February 2020, Your Family Entertainment AG's (YFE AG) award-winning Pay-TV channel "Fix & Foxi" will be added to Vodafone's "Giga TV" TV offering. Following the successful collaboration in the non-linear area, YFE's linear channel "Fix & Foxi" TV will be included in the Vodafone's Pay-TV package "HD Premium Plus". Both parties further agreed to significantly improve the content offering available in video-on-demand packages. YFE will add children's series in several foreign languages, e.g. English, French, Arabic, Turkish, to Vodafone's VOD offering. In general, YFE can draw on a portfolio of more than 3,500 half-hour shows of high-quality, non-violent children programmes in multiple languages. This is yet another step in the continuous expansion of YFE in domestic and international markets, after having previously won the Eutelsat award for best children's programme. "We have reacted quickly to market requirements and can now offer both non-linear VOD content and our linear TV channel "Fix & Foxi" TV" in one package. We as YFE are a flexible and independent provider and are able to open our library of high-quality films and series for the whole family to the market, such as "Heroes of the City", "Urmel" or "The Little Bear". We are pleased to be able to entertain Vodafone customers and viewers with our children's and family programs," said Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales of Your Family Entertainment AG. *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, was one founder of the first German private broadcaster, Sat.1, in 1984, contributed to the development of children's morning programming on Super RTL and is one of the founding members of Association of Private Broadcasters and Telemedia (VAUNET). In addition, YFE is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programs for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent program libraries in Europe. Its stock of programs includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". Since 2007, YFE operates the award-winning your family Pay TV children's channel which is named "Fix&Foxi" since December 2014 and has established itself worldwide. The channels are available as well in GAS-Region (German) as in Africa, Middle East (Arabic and English) and America (Spanish and English). "RiC" commenced broadcasting operations as a Free TV channel in September 2012 with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV broadcasters on the Hutchison 3 TV platform. YFE is headed by Dr. Stefan Piëch CEO, Michael Huber CFO and now Bernd Wendeln as COO. Contact: Your Family Entertainment AG Laurence Robinet Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-91 Email: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv www.fixundfoxi.tv www.rictv.de End of Media Release Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio 2020-01-23 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yf-e.com ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 960119 End of News DGAP Media 960119 2020-01-23

