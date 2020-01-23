PPHE HOTEL GROUP

PPHE's FY19 trading update is solid, meaning that management is confident of meeting expectations. FY19 like-for-like (l-f-l) room revenue growth of 6.3% follows 6.7% growth in FY18. At this stage, typically, detailed commentary on the performance at individual country level is limited. Management has indicated that trading is benefiting from the £100m investment programme, and therefore the key drivers of growth in FY19 were London and the Netherlands. FY20 will continue to benefit from the two recently reopened Park Plaza hotels in the Netherlands. Longer-term growth will be driven by the £300m development pipeline, including key projects such as two art'otels in London and one in New York.

