WKN: 894306 ISIN: US4282911084 Ticker-Symbol: HXL 
Frankfurt
23.01.20
15:33 Uhr
66,50 Euro
-2,50
-3,62 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2020 | 19:08
97 Leser
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Hexcel Corporation

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Woodward, Inc. (WWD). Stockholders will receive 0.625 shares of Woodward common stock for each share of Hexcel stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at $6.4 billion and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Hexcel Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/hxl. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Rowley Law PLLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573958/ALERT-Rowley-Law-PLLC-is-Investigating-Proposed-Acquisition-of-Hexcel-Corporation

