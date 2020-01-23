The "Europe Industrial Robot Software Market 2020-2026 by Robot Type, Robot Application, Human-Robot Collaboration, Software Type, Provider, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe industrial robot software market had a value of $2,286.9 million in 2019, representing the second largest regional market in the world. Germany is the largest national market in the region and holds the most growth potential.

Robotic software is an important component of industrial robotic system and plays a core role to enable industrial robots to do good operations and accurate functionalities. Europe industrial robotic software market is expected to witness a strong growth despite slower than the growth rates of industrial robots market. The accelerating deployment of industrial robotic solutions in various manufacturing factories is driving the growth of industrial robotic software installation.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 65 figures, this 145-page report Europe Industrial Robot Software Market 2020-2026 by Robot Type, Robot Application, Human-Robot Collaboration, Software Type, Provider, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe industrial robot software market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report covers historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecast from 2021 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Robot Type

3.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

3.2 Europe Articulated Robot Software Market 2016-2026

3.3 Europe Cartesian Robot Software Market 2016-2026

3.4 Europe SCARA Robot Software Market 2016-2026

3.5 Europe Cylindrical Robot Software Market 2016-2026

3.6 Europe Software Market for Other Industrial Robots 2016-2026

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Robot Application

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Application

4.2 Industrial Robot Software for Soldering Welding

4.3 Industrial Robot Software for Material Handling

4.4 Industrial Robot Software for Assembling Disassembling

4.5 Industrial Robot Software for Painting Dispensing

4.6 Industrial Robot Software for Milling Grinding

4.7 Industrial Robot Software for Cutting Processing

4.8 Industrial Robot Software for Other Applications

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Human-Robot Collaboration

5.1 Market Overview by Human-Robot Collaboration

5.2 Europe Collaborative Robot Software Market 2016-2026

5.3 Europe Traditional Robot Software Market 2016-2026

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Software Type

6.1 Market Overview by Software Type

6.2 On-site Software

6.3 Offline Programming Software

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Provider

7.1 Market Overview by Provider

7.2 OEM Software

7.3 Third-party Software

8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

8.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

8.2 Europe Industrial Robot Software Market in Automotive Industry 2016-2026

8.3 Europe Industrial Robot Software Market in Electricals and Electronics 2016-2026

8.4 Europe Industrial Robot Software Market in Metal Machinery 2016-2026

8.5 Europe Industrial Robot Software Market in Chemicals, Rubber Plastics 2016-2026

8.6 Europe Industrial Robot Software Market in Medical Pharmaceutical Industry 2016-2026

8.7 Europe Industrial Robot Software Market in Food Agriculture 2016-2026

8.8 Europe Industrial Robot Software Market in Other Industry Verticals 2016-2026

9 European Market 2016-2026 by Country

9.1 Overview of European Market

9.2 Germany

9.3 UK

9.4 France

9.5 Spain

9.6 Italy

9.7 Rest of European Market

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Bionic Robotics GmbH

Blue Ocean Robotics GmbH

Denso Corporation

Energid Technologies

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Hypertherm Inc.

In-House Solutions

Intelitek, Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

MUJIN, Inc.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

RoboDK

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd.

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Scape Technologies A/S

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Siemens PLM Software

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

11 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8byzin

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005707/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900