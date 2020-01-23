Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Unveils New Munzee In-App Store

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new update of the Munzee app featuring an all new In-App Store as well as a handful of new products. This high profile update makes it easier than ever for players to purchase Munzee items and make the most of their gaming experience.

"The new In-App Store is just another tool for players to maximize their gameplay," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "This store fulfills a need for new and current players alike, and we're excited to get this new update in front of everyone."

Although Munzee has hundreds of products in the Freeze Tag Online Store, there are certain aspects of the game that require action when players are in the field. That includes stocking up on more Blast Captures, Magnetizing nearby munzees, or using a Booster Credit to increase the points they earn. This latest update not only makes it much simpler to access these items, but it also offers some newly released items as well.

Players will use Zeds, a new in-app currency, to purchase items in the new store. New items include two new Blast Capture types, the Mega and Mini Blasts, which capture varying amounts of Virtual Munzees. The In-App Store also includes different bundles featuring items like Booster Credits that are otherwise unavailable for direct purchase. Another key feature of this update is the all new Virtual StarterPak. Like the Physical StarterPak, this bundle contains a variety of virtual items at an extreme discount and is perfect for introducing new players to the game.

Another important goal of the latest update is to improve the onboarding experience for new players. The game of Munzee can be quite complex, so this In-App Store features items designated to help new players learn more about different in-game items as soon as possible. By showcasing game features like Blasts, Boosters, and Magnets we hope to help players excel early on in their gaming experience. Due to marketing efforts last year the company saw an 83% increase in Munzee player sign ups in 2019 compared to 2018.

"Last year we confirmed through our advertising initiatives that there is indeed a huge market for new players," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "One of our goals leading into the new decade is to help provide an outstanding experience for those players early on and this new In-App Store is the first step in that direction."

Players can access the new In-App Store by downloading the latest version of the Munzee app to their Apple or Android Devices. Players can also access the Freeze Tag Online Store via a link at the bottom of the In-App Store as well. Here players can purchase many more physical and virtual products, and also earn rewards through the online store's PinPoints rewards program. Freeze Tag will continue to add a number of new items to both the online and In-App Stores in the near future.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573963/Freeze-Tag-Unveils-New-Munzee-In-App-Store