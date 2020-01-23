EQS Group-Media / 2020-01-23 / 19:00 *Media Release* *Medacta Announces Several First-time Surgeries and CE Marking for Multiple Products for its Sports Medicine Division* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _23 January 2020_ - Medacta is proud to announce the successful completion of several first-time surgeries in the United States and Australia. Over the last few weeks, Dr. Wesley Cox from Fayetteville, Arkansas, performed several glenoid labral repairs in the shoulder using Medacta's MectaLock PEEK labral anchors. Dr. Cox is the first surgeon worldwide to use the Medacta instability anchor in shoulder labral repair. After the introduction of the first hip labral repair surgeries in Australia with Dr. Parminder Singh using the Medacta MectaLock Peek Hip labral repair anchor, Dr. Michael B. Gerhardt performed the same surgery in Santa Monica, California, in December using Medacta's complete hip portfolio. Dr. Gerhardt used Medacta's MectaLock PEEK anchor together with MectaFlip Intra Articular Expander, Medacta Hip Cannula System and the newly launched Hip Access Kit. Dr. Gerhardt's words after his first case were: "Using Medacta's new hip anchors and Mectaflip was a very positive experience. Congratulations to Medacta, I think we are building an excellent portfolio." On the other side of the globe, in Sydney, Australia, Dr. Bu Balalla performed an ACL reconstruction using Medacta's Adjustable Button for the first time both on the femoral and tibial side. This was the first time the Adjustable Button had been used on the tibia. Earlier Adjustable Button surgeries on the femur had been carried out by Dr. Akbar Nawab, Louisville, Kentucky and Dr. Matteo Denti, Lugano, Switzerland. Furthermore, Medacta is particularly proud to announce it has recently received CE marking for multiple sports medicine products: MectaLock PEEK instability anchors for hip and shoulder labral repair, MectaLock Ti and MectaTap for rotator cuff repair, MectaScrew PEEK interference screw for ligament repairs, Medacta Shoulder and Hip Cannula System, MectaQTH quadriceps tendon harvesting instrument and the Medacta Hip Access KIT for hip arthroscopies. The launch of these new products and the recent first-time surgeries in the United States and Australia clearly show Medacta's commitment to continue developing its sports medicine portfolio, which consists of minimally invasive procedures aimed at allowing patients to return quickly to daily activities. Discover more at sportsmed.medacta.com *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings based upon minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 960109 End of News EQS Group Media 960109 2020-01-23

