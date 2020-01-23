Web Presence: John Clay Dickinson & Rachel McGinnis of Palm Beach Celebrate Florida Scuba Diver's One-Year Anniversary

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / John Clay Dickinson and Rachel Janea McGinnis are recognized throughout North Palm Beach as some of the area's most knowledgeable marine conservationists and skilled scuba divers. The pair co-owns Florida Scuba Divers, a one-stop-shop for all things scuba. Last month, the shop celebrated its official one year anniversary.

Following a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, which he began at age 17, John Clay Dickinson worked for several years in medical recruiting before deciding to pursue his passion for scuba as a full-time professional venture. John Dickinson has owned two dive shops in Palm Beach County.

Florida Scuba Divers carries a broad range of products, from dive suits to gear. John Clay Dickinson and Rachel McGinnis of Palm Beach also offer e-learning and certifications to divers of all levels from beginning to advanced. The shop is an open, warm, and inviting hands-on shop, with hands-on product displays. Each customer is invited to touch and try on everything in the dive shop.

In its first year of business, the couple is proud to have served countless customers and inspired a love of SCUBA in numerous newcomers, in addition to sharing their extensive expertise with fellow seasoned divers. With a dedication to quality products, exceptional education, and stellar customer care, it's no surprise the shop has earned 139 well-deserved five-star reviews from customers via Google Business Reviews. Florida Scuba Divers caters to every type of customer - young and old. Their oldest student to date is 72 years young and is loving his weekly diving sessions.

There's no one better in Palm Beach to provide the gear and education needed to explore all the mystery and magic Florida's waters have to offer. Rachel McGinnis of Palm Beach explains that Florida Scuba Divers has the largest scuba diving mask wall, where no person leaves the store without a perfect fit and the knowledge of how important it is to have a properly fitting mask.

In addition to scuba-ing for several years, Rachel McGinnis and John Dickinson of Palm Beach have organized and participated in various marine conservation and education efforts. This includes removing the invasive lionfish species from Florida shores, for which endeavors the couple has earned several accolades.

John Dickinson of Palm Beach was also featured on Shark Week for his find of a population of sawfish in the North Palm Beach area, and the divers have captured rare footage of nurse sharks mating. They also provide how-to videos for Floridians to assist in lionfish eradication.

John Clay Dickinson and Rachel McGinnis of Palm Beach are looking forward to another year of serving North Palm Beach and sharing the excitement of scuba.

For more information about Florida Scuba Divers, visit the website: https://www.floridascubadivers.com/ or follow them on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/floridascubadivers/ or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dive561.270.5788/

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573962/John-Clay-Dickinson-Rachel-McGinnis-of-Palm-Beach-Celebrate-Florida-Scuba-Divers-One-Year-Anniversary