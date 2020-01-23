WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Cott Corporation (COT, BCB). Primo Water Corp. stockholders will receive $5.04 in cash and 0.6549 common shares of Cott for each Primo common stock that they hold, or, $14.00 in cash or 1.0229 common shares of Cott per Primo common stock that they hold, subject to the proration procedures set forth in the merger agreement The transaction is valued at approximately $775 million and is expected to close in March 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Primo Water Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/prmw. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Rowley Law PLLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573964/ALERT-Rowley-Law-PLLC-is-Investigating-Proposed-Acquisition-of-Primo-Water-Corporation