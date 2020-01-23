InboundJunction: The LFE Token to be Listed on Bithumb Global

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / LFE Cash (LFEC), the utility token powering the London Football Exchange ecosystem will be listed on leading cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb Global on January 23, 2020.

Built on the open-source Stellar blockchain, the London Football Exchange, or the LFE is the world's first football club stock exchange. On the LFE, football fans and investors alike can purchase shares in their favorite football clubs, whereas the LFE market will act as a hub for tickets, merchandise, unique fan experiences and more-all of which can be purchased with the LFE token.

The LFE has ambitions to harness the unique qualities of blockchain technology to become the world's foremost football community, bringing football closer to the fans than ever before. To achieve this, the LFE has operations in multiple facets of the professional sporting arena, including an investment arm tasked with making socially responsible sport club investments globally, in addition to the aforementioned LFE market.

"We are pleased to add another high-quality project to our global exchange platform," said Javier Sim, co-founder and managing director of Bithumb Global.

"Bithumb is a pioneering crypto asset exchange with both global reach and impressive influence in the space," said Jim Aylward, Founder at the London Football Exchange, adding "we are excited to have passed Bithumb's stringent listing requirements and move one step closer to making football more personal than ever. We expect the new listing will improve liquidity for current LFEC holders and minimize barriers to the LFE ecosystem."

The new listing adds to the London Football Exchange's growing list of achievements, which also include its recent partnership with leading iGaming supplier Bravio, and appointment of Perth Glory FC Owner and fund manager Tony Sage as the chairman of the LFE Football Group.

Deposits opened at 10:00 (UTC) on the 23rd January 2020 and trading starts at 08:00 (UTC) on the 26th January 2020. The LFEC token will be listed with 2 trading pairs, BTC and USDT.

About Bithumb Global

Bithumb Global is the global arm of Bithumb Korea, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms, with daily trade volume regularly exceeding 200 million US dollars. Spun out from Bithumb Korea in 2019, Bithumb global offers a full-scale digital financial ecosystem to a global userbase, allowing practically anybody to trade high-quality digital assets safely and with ease.

About The London Football Exchange

The London Football Exchange (LFE) is a blockchain-powered ecosystem comprising of several moving parts. The LFE market, a one-stop-shop for football fans powered by the LFE Cash token. The LFE Football Group, which is tasked with grouping clubs under the LFE's ownership and accelerating the adoption of LFE Cash. The London Football Exchange where investors can purchase shares in their favorite global football teams and players, and finally the LFE Asset Management, the investment arm of the LFE.

Related Links

Bithumb Global: https://www.bithumb.pro/

London Football Exchange: https://lfe-token.com/

LFE Cash: https://www.bithumb.pro/en-us/professional;symbol=LFEC_BTC

Contact:

Dan Edelstein

MarketAcross PR

pr@marketacross.com

+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: London Football Exchange

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573968/The-LFE-Token-to-be-Listed-on-Bithumb-Global