Spanish estate offers 4 distinctive extra virgin varieties

Casas de Hualdo, a Spanish producer of high-quality extra virgin olive oil, has introduced its award-winning products to the U.S. market.

The olives are 100% sourced from the Casas de Hualdo estate in central Spain, and the oil is extracted at the on-site mill within no more than six hours of harvest. To ensure freshness, the estate bottles the oils only on demand.

U.S. consumers can choose from Casas de Hualdo's four varieties of premium extra virgin olive oil:

Arbequina has fruity notes alongside a subtle, well-balanced bitterness and spice

has fruity notes alongside a subtle, well-balanced bitterness and spice Cornicabra DOP is marked with herbal nuances and aromas of olive leaf, hints of green grass and green almond

DOP is marked with herbal nuances and aromas of olive leaf, hints of green grass and green almond Manzanilla features a green grass aroma with hints of green fruit and rutabaga

features a green grass aroma with hints of green fruit and rutabaga Picual lingers on the palate and is a very complex oil, with aromas of green leaf, green banana and mint

Casas de Hualdo is committed to the environment and being a steward of its natural heritage. The 4,000-hectare (9,884-acre) estate is distinguished by its mosaic of crops and the closed-cycle nature of its agricultural practices. In addition to premium olives varietals, the estate's crops include pistachios, corn, rye grass, barley, alfalfa, green peas and close to 2,000 sheep. Casas de Hualdo promotes biodiversity and is ISO 14001 certified.

In the U.S., Casas de Hualdo olive oils are available at the following retail locations:

Sprouts

The Fresh Market

Central Market

Brookshires

Kings/Balducci's Markets

Fairway

Mercado Little Spain

Lowe's Food

Independent grocery and natural stores

Casas de Hualdo products range from $10.99 for a 250ml bottle to $21 for a 500ml bottle.

To purchase Casas de Hualdo products online, please visit catalangourmet.com.

About Casas de Hualdo

In the quest for the perfect extra virgin olive oil, Casas de Hualdo has mastered the art of extracting excellence from nature without compromising its beauty, harmony and vitality. Situated along the Tagus River in the central Castilla-La Mancha region of Spain, the scenic Casas de Hualdo estate cultivates premium olives Arbequina,Cornicabra, Manzanilla Cacereña and Picual varieties that are carefully gathered and cold-pressed on-site within six hours of harvest. Ultimately, Casas de Hualdo's award-winning olive oils express the perfection of nature as well as nature's perfect integration with this thriving estate, its people and their passion for excellence. To learn more, visit www.casasdehualdo.com/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005729/en/

Contacts:

Megan VanDomelen

megan.vandomelen@finnpartners.com

Direct: 503.546.7867