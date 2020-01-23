The "Europe Logistics Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Modern logistics industry is embracing the wave of fast-growing robotics technology. Europe logistics robots market reached $659.4 million in 2019 and will grow by 23.86% annually over 2020-2026.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 60 figures, this 127-page report Europe Logistics Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe logistics robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report covers historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecast from 2021 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

3.4 Service Support

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

4.3 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

4.4 Robotic Arms

4.5 Other Products

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Operation Environment

5.1 Market Overview by Operation Environment

5.2 Factory Logistics Robots

5.3 Warehouse Logistics Robots

5.4 Outdoor Logistics Robots

5.5 Other Logistics Robots

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Palletizing and Depalletizing

6.3 Pick and Place

6.4 Loading and Unloading

6.5 Packaging and Co-packing

6.6 Shipment and Delivery

6.7 Transportation and Storage

6.8 Other Applications

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

7.1 Market Overview by End-user

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Retail

7.4 Agriculture

7.5 Manufacturing

7.6 Other End-users

8 European Market 2016-2026 by Country

8.1 Overview of European Market

8.2 Germany

8.3 UK

8.4 France

8.5 Spain

8.6 Italy

8.7 Rest of European Market

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange Pte Ltd

IAM Robotics

KION Group AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

SIASUN Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

