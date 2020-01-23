Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
23.01.20
21:58  Uhr
3,400 Euro
-0,385
-10,17 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,240
3,350
22:54
3,350
3,450
21:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2020 | 21:53
227 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Cancellation of automotive development project and supply arrangement

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made on 12 June 2018 regarding the development and serial order for hydrogen tanks from an automotive OEM with an estimated order value of USD 120 to 150 million (approximately NOK 1.0 billion to 1.2 billion) over 7 years.

Hexagon has been informed by the OEM that the development project for pressure cylinders is cancelled due to reasons unrelated to Hexagon.

While Hexagon regrets the cancellation, it will free up resources and allow pursuit of other opportunities in the very dynamic hydrogen market space.


This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.


HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen