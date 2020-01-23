National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: NCFA and Toronto Finance International partner to co-host Canada's ultimate fintech experience

Strengthening Canada's fintech and financial reach through collaboration, competition and networking at FFCON20

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA) and Toronto Finance International (TFI) announced today a collaborative partnership and the joint launch of the 2020 Fintech and Financing Conference and Expo (FFCON20) to be held in downtown Toronto on March 23-24, 2020.

The theme for the 6th annual FFCON is RISE, reflecting the joint efforts of the two associations, NCFA and TFI, to build and increase the success and sustainability of Canada's fintech and financial sector.

With finance and fintech touching virtually every business and entity of people's lives, FFCON draws national interest and global participation from high-growth startups and leading industry experts across a variety of disciplines and backgrounds.

You will find fintech entrepreneurs from across all fintech sectors including digital banking, peer to peer finance, AI, capital markets, wealth management, payments, crypto and blockchain along with innovative financial institutions, investors, regulators, government and major industry stakeholders, all in one place.

FFCON facilitates thought-provoking and relevant discussions, lively debates and personal networking for the cross-pollination of ideas and experiences. The two-day event also provides a variety of competitions where investors can find deal flow and companies can get direct access to prominent investors.

FFCON, at its core, brings markets to life and provides an open forum for collaboration between emerging companies and major stakeholders.

"We're very excited to partner with TFI on co-hosting Canada's national fintech conference and look forward to advancing the development of Canada's fintech ecosystem through innovation, competitiveness, partnerships and inclusive industry support and growth." Craig Asano, Founder and CEO, NCFA

"We have the opportunity to leverage North America's second-largest financial centre, combined with its third-largest tech cluster, and use this momentum to become a global fintech leader. Collaboration among industry stakeholders is a critical element required to move Toronto into the top tier of international fintech hubs, and we are pleased to be working with NCFA to support and grow the sector's innovation ecosystem." Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO, TFI

FFCON20: RISE provides a rich experience through a series of pre-conference and in-conference events including:

The 30-day Fintech All Digital Challenge where celebrities and people at large will try to live for 30 days using only their mobile device for all daily transactions.

A 30-day Alt-coin Trading Challenge provides participants with the ability to explore and compete in crypto trading in a fun and safe, simulated environment.

The inaugural 2020 Fintech Draft will include live conference pitching, evaluation by prominent investors and access to a fintech export readiness program.

And the RISE Exhibitor Expo, will provide emerging companies with the ability to showcase their innovations, give demos and interact with the diverse range of attendees.

For more information on FFCON20: RISE click here

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. For more information, please visit: ncfacanada.org

Toronto Finance International (TFI) is a public-private partnership between Canada's three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI's mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto's financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. For more information, please visit: www.tfi.ca

