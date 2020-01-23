Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919081 ISIN: US1013881065 Ticker-Symbol: BOT 
Tradegate
23.01.20
17:46 Uhr
49,600 Euro
+0,400
+0,81 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,400
49,800
22:31
49,200
50,000
22:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2020 | 22:17
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on January 30, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx (https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx) .
What:Announcement of Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
When:On Thursday, January 30, 2020, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EST. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. EST.
NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below, including the access code.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number:U.S.(877) 692-8955
International(234) 720-6979
Access Code:3661196

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on January 30, 2020 through midnight on February 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S.. Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.

Contact:Rick Booth
Bottomline
603-501-6270
rbooth@bottomline.com (mailto:rbooth@bottomline.com)

Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

BTInvestorPR

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)