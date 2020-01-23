IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Surges on Deliveries of "V Wars" and "October Faction" to Netflix

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported a fourth quarter net loss per share of $2.29 on revenue of $33.9 million and a full fiscal year net loss per share of $3.90 on revenue of $62.6 million for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2019, respectively.

Media Highlights

IDW Entertainment's (IDWE) "V Wars," a vampire science fiction horror series starring Ian Somerhalder and Adrian Holmes based on the IDW Publishing (IDWP) graphic novels by five-time Bram Stoker award-winning author Jonathan Maberry, debuted December 5, 2019 on Netflix.

IDWE's "October Faction," a science fiction drama starring Tamara Taylor and J.C. MacKenzie based on the IDWP comic series by Steve Niles - author of "30 Days of Night" - and digital artist Damien Worm, premieres this evening, January 23 rd on Netflix. The "October Faction" season one trailers can be seen here. "V Wars" and "October Faction" were both produced by High Park Entertainment in Toronto, Canada, maximizing local credits and incentives that minimized the series' net production budgets and out-of-pocket expenses.

IDWE's "Locke & Key," a supernatural horror drama based on the IDWP comic series by best-selling author and Eisner award winner Joe Hill, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 7th. The "Locke & Key" season one trailer can be seen here.

Season four of IDWE's "Wynonna Earp," a live action Western horror drama and winner of the People's Choice Awards in 2018, starring E! Awards winner Melanie Scrofano and based on the IDWP comic series by Beau Smith, is now in production. Season four is expected to debut on SyFy during the second half of CY 2020.

IDWP announced a multi-year agreement with the Smithsonian Institution to jointly develop and publish graphic novels leveraging the Smithsonian's unique cultural and scientific history and expertise. The Smithsonian is the world's largest museum, educational and research complex.

IDWP announced a Spanish language initiative to bring graphic novels to Spanish speakers throughout North America. To launch the initiative, IDWP is planning to release a Spanish translation of George Takei's best-selling memoir, "They Called Us Enemy" in June 2020.

Comments of IDW's Chairman and CEO, Howard Jonas

"The unprecedented demand from streaming networks for fresh, innovative shows provides IDW with a tremendous market opportunity. Our IP portfolio, strong relationships with renowned creators and holistic approach to franchise development strategically positions IDW for near and long-term growth.

"With three new shows premiering on Netflix in a sixty-day span - and a fourth season of "Wynonna Earp' debuting later this year on SyFy, IDW has come a very long way since entering the entertainment space just a few years ago. It has taken a lot of hard work and effort to build out these capabilities, and our team deserves tremendous credit for getting us here so quickly. With this foundation now in place, I am extremely excited about our ability to capitalize on this huge market opportunity. Our outlook has never been brighter.

"In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, revenue was boosted by delivery of "V Wars' and the majority of the "October Faction" episodes to Netflix, while the legacy production finance agreements utilized for these shows and production cost overages resulted in significant losses. The remaining impact of these legacy deals will be recognized in the first quarter fiscal 2020 results reflecting the delivery of the balance of "October Faction' episodes to Netflix.

"Looking ahead, IDW Entertainment is delivering season one of "Locke & Key' to Netflix and we expect that it will contribute to our bottom line in the first half of fiscal 2020.

"IDW is on track to attain steadily profitable operations in 2021 and beyond with prospective upside from potential renewals of IDW Entertainment's current line-up, from our previously announced deal with Cineflix and SyFy for distribution of "Wynonna Earp', from new deals that the IDW Entertainment team is developing from its IP pipeline and from our focus on complete franchise monetization through merchandising, games, video on demand, and other fandom-driven channels. We are working to ensure that all divisions of IDW operate profitably by fiscal 2021.

"With our improving financial and operational outlook, we are exploring listing IDW on a national stock exchange to enhance our visibility, increase liquidity in the market for our stock, and broaden our shareholder base. In conjunction with the up-list, we intend to raise additional growth capital to further strengthen our balance sheet and to pursue the abundant growth opportunities afforded by the intensifying competition among streaming services for original content.

"Buckle your seat belt and stay tuned for exciting news during fiscal 2020, and don't forget to check out the "October Faction' premiere tonight on Netflix."

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(in millions, except net loss per share, unaudited) 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenue $33.9 $11.5 $20.1 $62.6 $58.7 Direct cost of revenue $42.0 $5.2 $33.7 $56.2 $54.8 Gross (loss) profit $(8.1) $6.3 $(13.6) $6.4 $3.9 SG&A $8.7 $7.4 $7.7 $31.2 $27.8 Depreciation & amortization $0.4 $0.4 $0.4 $1.5 $1.6 Non-cash compensation $0.6 $0.8 $0.7 $3.1 $3.0 (Loss) from operations $(17.2) $(1.5) $(21.7) $(26.4) $(25.6) Net (loss) attributable to IDW Media Holdings $(17.1) $(1.5) $(28.8) $(26.4) $(36.0) Net loss per share $(2.29) $(0.20) $(4.69) $(3.90) $(5.88)

Segment P&L Highlights

(in thousands, unaudited) 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenue IDW Publishing* $5.8 $5.3 $5.8 $20.1 $21.9 IDW Entertainment $22.6 - $8.6 $22.7 $16.9 CTM $5.5 $6.2 $5.7 $19.8 $19.8 (Loss) income from operations IDW Publishing* $(0.8) $(0.8) $(0.8) $(5.2) $(3.4) IDW Entertainment $(17.2) $(0.8) $(21.4) $(19.8) $(21.8) CTM $0.8 $1.0 $0.5 $(1.3) $(0.5)

* Results include Clover Press, which operates independently of IDW Publishing

Financial Take-Aways and Outlook

Revenue Increase: IDWE delivered season one of "V Wars" and seven of ten episodes of season one of "October Faction" to Netflix during the fourth quarter driving an increase in consolidated revenue to $33.9 million in 4Q19 from $20.1 million in 4Q18, and to $62.6 million in FY 2019 from $58.7 million in FY 2018. Note that revenue and amortized production expenses for each series are recognized upon delivery of episodes to the client.

Loss from Operations: IDW's consolidated loss from operations decreased to $17.2 million in 4Q19 from $21.7 million in 4Q18. The 4Q19 loss primarily reflects the production costs and related overages of "V Wars" and of the seven episodes of "October Faction" IDW delivered in the quarter as well as a write-down of the carrying value of Dirk Gently, which was not renewed. The full fiscal year loss from operations increased to $26.4 million in 2019 from $25.6 million in 2018.

Legacy Impacts in FY 2020: In 1Q20, IDW expects to realize a loss of approximately $2.6 million on the delivery of the remaining three episodes of "October Faction" to Netflix. In 2H20, IDW expects to invest in certain distribution rights to enhance its international franchise sales effort. Finally, IDW may incur restructuring expense in FY 2020 as it seeks to attain consistently profitable operations in each of its three operating divisions.



Return to Profitability: In FY 2020, IDW expects to generate improved financial performance inclusive of the legacy impacts noted above and the positive EBITDA contribution from the delivery of season one of "Locke & Key." In FY 2021, IDW anticipates that the company and each of its three businesses will operate profitably.



Balance Sheet Highlights: IDW's cash balance at October 31st was $10.2 million. Related party debt was $9.1 million. Following the quarter close, the terms of the $4.6 million current portion of this debt were modified and the entire balance will be reported as long-term debt in 1Q20. Bank loans of $39.7 million (the balance of "bank loans payable' including current and non-current liabilities) that financed 'V Wars' and 'October Faction' production costs will be paid in full from license fees during CY 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern today to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the "IDW call'.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through January 30, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay number: 13697805. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) October 31,

2019 (unaudited) October 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,165 $ 13,445 Trade accounts receivable, net 45,253 15,998 Inventory - print and production costs 12,701 41,525 Prepaid expenses 2,092 1,757 Total current assets 70,211 72,725 Property and equipment, net 3,078 3,167 Non-current assets Trade accounts receivable - non-current portion - 408 Taxes receivable - non-current 513 513 Intangible assets, net 455 766 Goodwill 2,430 2,297 Other assets 571 463 Total non-current assets 3,969 4,447 Total assets $ 77,258 $ 80,339 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 2,625 $ 2,150 Accrued expenses 4,173 10,116 Deferred revenue 2,255 1,540 Bank loans payable - current portion 29,242 19,238 Related party loans payable - current portion 4,550 14,500 Income taxes payable 73 79 Capital lease obligations - current portion 396 402 Other current liabilities 2,068 95 Total current liabilities 45,382 48,120 Non-current liabilities Capital lease obligations - long term portion 683 727 Bank loans payable - long term portion 10,500 10,500 Related party loans payable - long term portion 4,500 4,500 Total non-current liabilities 15,683 15,727 Total liabilities 61,065 63,847 Commitments and contingencies (see note 14) - - Stockholders' equity (see note 1): Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares - 500; no shares issued at October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 - - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 12,000; 7,419 and 6,072 shares issued and 6,899 and 5,553 shares outstanding at October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018, respectively 74 61 Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2019 and 2018 5 5 Stock subscription receivable (1,000) - Additional paid-in capital 96,671 69,780 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60) (228 ) Accumulated deficit (78,359) (51,930 ) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2019 and 2018 (1,196) (1,196 ) Total IDW Media Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity 16,135 16,492 Non-controlling interest 58 - Total stockholders' equity 16,193 16,492 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 77,258 $ 80,339

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

October 31, Fiscal Years Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 (unaudited) 2018 2019 (unaudited) 2018 Revenues $ 33,901 $ 20,073 $ 62,599 $ 58,680 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of revenues 42,002 33,684 56,184 54,838 Selling, general and administrative (i) 8,718 7,673 31,152 27,772 Depreciation and amortization 369 420 1,513 1,625 Bad debt expense 31 38 113 69 Total costs and expenses 51,120 41,815 88,964 84,304 Loss from operations (17,219) (21,742 ) (26,363) (25,624 ) Interest expense, net (17) (220 ) (208) (524 ) Other income (expense), net 39 (2 ) 41 10 Loss before income taxes (17,197) (21,964 ) (26,530) (26,138 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 57 (6,883 ) 38 (9,884 ) Net loss $ (17,140) $ (28,847 ) $ (26,492) $ (36,022 ) Net (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 35 - 63 - Net loss attributable to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (17,105) (28,847 ) (26,429) (36,022 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (note 3): Net loss per share $ (2.29) $ (4.69 ) $ (3.90) $ (5.88 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted income per share: 7,444 6,153 6,768 6,130 Interest Expense $ 17 $ 172 $ 228 $ 551 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 605 $ 672 $ 3,123 $ 2,960

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Fiscal years ended October 31, (in thousands) 2019 (unaudited) 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (26,492) (36,022) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,513 1,625 Bad debt expense 113 69 Warrants issued 118 126 Stock based compensation 3,123 2,960 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (28,960) 1,233 Inventory 28,824 (12,171) Prepaid expenses and other assets (443) (26) Deferred taxes - 10,391 Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,501) (2,262) Deferred revenue 715 (3,137) Net cash used in operating activities (24,990) (37,214) Investing activities: Business acquisitions (12) (28) Capital expenditures (1,113) (911) Net cash used in investing activities (1,125) (939) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 22,663 - Financing under capital leases 360 241 Repayments of capital lease obligations (410) (432) Proceeds of related party loan 9,050 19,000 Proceeds of bank loans 19,382 34,314 Repayments of related party loans (19,000) - Repayments of bank loans (9,378) (10,634) Net cash provided by financing activities 22,667 42,489 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 168 (45) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,280) 4,291 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,445 9,154 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,165 13,445 Supplemental schedule of investing and financing activities Cash paid for interest $ 228 551 Cash paid for income taxes $ 25 159 Purchases of property and equipment through capital lease obligations $ 360 241

