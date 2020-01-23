VIP-Media: The Top 10 Influencers to Follow in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / There's no question that influencers are determining major trends in the world right now. Most of the content people interact with on a daily basis is made and curated by influencers, who dedicate their time to producing and engaging with their audiences.

Nonetheless, most influencers focus only on entertainment or related topics. This is why influencers who focus on fitness, coaching, business and/or entrepreneurship are hard to come by.

This year, VIP Media Group and HighKey Agency selected the top 10 influencers to follow in 2020.

-Nicole Arbour

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @ibnicolearbour

Comedian, motivator and entrepre-tainer Nicole Arbour has lived all her life in entertainment, having been an NBA cheerleader (go Raptors!), crushed stand up shows across North America, wrote and created record breaking branded content/campaigns for huge brands, and now she is booked speaking on the biggest stages around the world. Over 1 billion organic video views later, Nicole is proud that her fans (aka the GOTEAM) come to her for witty, real, honest content where nothing is ever off limits, which is why they will love her new podcast The Arbour Affect starting this January.

-Lauren Taylor Dascalo

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @laurenndascaloo

Lauren Dascalo is a 22 year old fitness, fashion, lifestyle influencer, and YouTuber based in Los Angeles, California. Over the past two years, Lauren has strategically aligned herself by collaborating and building relationships with some of the most prestigious influencers and brands in the world, such as being part of Jake Paul's Team 10. Her unique content, work ethic, and professionalism has separated her from many. Lauren's passion to help others by motivating them and sharing her own life experiences has cultivated a very loyal fan base of people who continuously inspire one another.

-HighKey Brothers (Jordan Lintz, Luke Lintz, and Jackson Lintz)

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @highkeyco, @jordanlintz, @lukelintz, @jacksonlintz

The HighKey Brothers aka The Lintz Brothers, Jordan, Luke and Jackson, all own and run HighKey Technology Inc. Created by them three years ago, today the brand name HighKey is recognizable all across North America. The HighKey Brothers love to stay engaged with current pop culture. In doing so they create and curate content according to their target demographic and tie in their top selling product (HighKey Wireless Earbuds) to achieve the ultimate branding. Family is first and business is a close second. The HighKey name has now expanded from our e-commerce company into two other quickly growing companies; HighKey Agency Inc. (social media agency) and HighKey Clout Inc. (podcast & Instagram growth). Jordan, Luke, and Jackson are a phenomenal trio that will continue to crusade the social media space.

-Adam Weitsman

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @adamweitsman

Adam Weitsman is an entrepreneur and the owner of Upstate Shredding - Weitsman Recycling, the East Coast's largest privately held scrap metal processing company headquartered in Owego, New York. Weitsman founded the business in 1997, which has since grown to 15 locations across New York and Pennsylvania. In 2005, Upstate Shredding acquired Ben Weitsman & Son, a small retail yard in Owego, New York founded by his grandfather, Ben Weitsman, in 1938. Adam is also an active philanthropist, benefiting a large number of organizations in need through millions of dollars in donations throughout the years.

- Zn8tion (Hollywood, Bonez McKoy, Slim Z, and Mr Great)

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @Zn8tion__official

Zn8tion is the first ever Quadruplet Boy rap and musical band in the history of the world. They are talented, ambitious, hard working, funny and dedicated to an anti-bullying and anti-hate platform. Zn8tion started less than two years ago when they put out their first song titled "stay in school," which garnered nearly 2 million views on the Zn8tion__official Instagram page which is operated by Z-Nation LLC. They strive to motivate young people to work hard and to achieve their goals.

-Linda Durbesson

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @lindadurbesson_

Linda Durbesson is a French physical trainer based in Miami who created her own company and built her own fitness App, fulfilling a dream she had ever since she was a hyperactive teenager. Linda believes that she is continuously learning, as she believes in the saying that, "If you don't learn something new each day you slowly die." Through her platforms, Linda inspires her followers to start their health and fitness journey, and she accompanies them with frequent updates in her content.

-Alexis Clark

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @alexiss_clarkk

Alexis Clark is a full time model and social media influencer. She first started her career with a small modeling agency for a year and a half. She constantly engages with her audience and keeps her followers interested. For Alexis, social media in itself is basically a full time job. Learning how to be her own agent by reaching out to brands, connecting with her audience and staying on top of the different markets is the very hard work that led her to where she is now, working with some of the top brands known today.

-Kyle Ramos

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @Slightly.Sophisticated

Kyle Ramos is the host of the Slightly Sophisticated podcast where two things are addressed: the misinformation produced by the political scene and the fact that some political pundits take themselves too seriously. Kyle wants his podcast to be a place where people know that the guests and host are no better or smarter than they are. He wants to influence by sharing the message that all people are flawed with some good ideas and some bad as well.

-Danielle Cooper

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @danicooppss

Danielle Cooper has been working out and promoting a fitness lifestyle mixed with lifestyle and bikini shots for about two years now. She has been on a path to promote positivity and hard work, and wants to continue to grow and branch out through various opportunities and collaborations. She also has aspirations of starting her own legging/fitness clothing line. Danielle is proud to have been sponsored by Bang Energy and to be in collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, a clothing store that millions of people love. At the moment, she is finishing her very first workout guide.

- Eri Anton

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @erianton_

Eri Anton is Latina social media fitness star and successful entrepreneur who has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Her website features blogs and other posts all related to fitness and health, and she strives to motivate women of all shapes and sizes to work hard and to be the best they can be. An Elite Athlete for @BangEnergy, Eri recently designed and launched her own line of fitness clothing called Inspire by Eri Anton. More than a beautiful face and sculptural body, this Latina is a national physique competitor and wants to inspire everyone and future generations to come.

