VIP-Media: Local Father Teaches Son Ultimate Lesson, Gives Away 2 Super Bowl LIV Tickets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Mark Evans DM, a local entrepreneur, is no stranger to giving back. Throughout the history of his career, Evans has donated all proceeds from his book sales to charitable foundations, gives away fully-refinished and furnished houses to homeless veterans, and helps build entire villages down in Haiti.

So, when he received two tickets to Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, he decided to turn a football fan's dream into reality for two-deserving-people.

Since the local entrepreneur is not personally a major sports fan, he decided to use his football fortune as the perfect chance to take these events into his own hands-and to continue teaching his 4-year-old son an incredibly valuable lesson of giving back to those who deserve it most.

"I don't just tell my son to be a good kid and give back, I feel that it's important to lead by example and actually do it yourself. They're always watching you. Always." Evans said.

With the contest ending fairly soon, Evans encourages everyone to submit their (or the nominee"s) full story with a text or less-than-a-minute video explaining why the person is deserving of the two Super Bowl tickets.

Evans wants to direct those looking to win to submit your applications to: https://markevansdm.com/pages/super-bowl-event-form.

To help make Super Bowl LIV a reality for two deserving applicants, there needs to be at least 100 applicants to announce a winner-which means people like you need to apply as quickly as possible to help make that dream a reality for two deserving people.

"On February 2nd, I want to give someone the opportunity to experience something that they've probably been dreaming about their entire life" Evans shared.

Evans will be making the announcement LIVE via Facebook and through his online portal on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at 2 pm Eastern Time.

