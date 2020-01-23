DGAP-Media / 2020-01-23 / 22:39 *KKR to launch public delisting offer for all outstanding **Axel Springer SE shares * 23 January 2020 - Traviata B.V., a holding company owned by funds advised by KKR, today announced its intention to make a public delisting offer ("Delisting Offer") for all outstanding shares (ISIN: DE0005501357, DE0005754238) of Axel Springer SE ("Axel Springer") that are not already held by KKR. Shareholders will receive EUR 63 per Axel Springer share in cash, corresponding to the offer price of the preceding voluntary public tender offer that was completed in December 2019. Following the closing of the voluntary public tender offer in December 2019, KKR is now one of two major shareholders of Axel Springer, holding approximately 44.9 percent of Axel Springer's share capital. Following the closing of the previous voluntary public tender offer, KKR along with Dr. hc. Friede Springer and Dr. Mathias Döpfner, formed a consortium in order to jointly further develop Axel Springer. Neither Dr. hc. Friede Springer nor Dr. Mathias Döpfner will sell shares that are held by them directly or indirectly as part of the Delisting Offer. Together they hold approximately 45.4 percent of Axel Springer's share capital. In addition, KKR and Axel Springer today entered into an agreement, pursuant to which Axel Springer has undertaken, to the extent permissible by law, to apply for the revocation of the admission to trading of the Axel Springer shares (ISIN: DE0005501357) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (so-called delisting) prior to the expiration of the acceptance period of the Delisting Offer. The Delisting Offer will only be made pursuant to an offer document to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin). This offer document will be published following receipt of permission from BaFin, at which point the Delisting Offer will commence. The offer document and other information pertaining to the Delisting Offer will be made in accordance with the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) on the following website: www.traviata-angebot.de/delisting. The acceptance period will be four weeks starting from publication of the offer document. There will be no additional acceptance period. The Delisting Offer will not be subject to any closing conditions. ### *KKR Media Contacts: Germany* Raphael Eisenmann Stephanie Lorbach Hering Schuppener Consulting Hering Schuppener Consulting Phone: +49 69 92 18 74-86 Phone: +49 69 92 18 74-24 Mobile: +49 160 90 61 11 07 Mobile: +49 171 86 29 942 Email: Email: reisenmann@heringschuppener.com slorbach@heringschuppener.com *KKR Media Contact: International * Alastair Elwen Finsbury Phone: +44 207 251 3801 Mobile: +44 7557 549 325 Email: alastair.elwen@finsbury.com *About KKR * KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co. *About Axel Springer * Axel Springer is a media and technology company and active in more than 40 countries. By providing information across its diverse media brands (among others BILD, WELT, BUSINESS INSIDER, POLITICO Europe) and classifieds portals (StepStone Group and AVIV Group) Axel Springer SE empowers people to make free decisions for their lives. Today, the transformation from a traditional print media company to Europe's leading digital publisher has been successfully accomplished. The next goal has been identified: Axel Springer wants to become global market leader in digital content and digital classifieds through accelerated growth. The company is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 16,300 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2018, Axel Springer generated 71 percent of revenues with its digital activities which also contributed 84 percent to earnings (adj. EBITDA). *Disclaimer* This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of Axel Springer. The definite terms of the Delisting Offer, as well as further provisions concerning the Delisting Offer, will be published in the offer document following permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) to publish the offer document. The Delisting Offer for the purchase of shares of Axel Springer has not yet begun. Investors and holders of shares of Axel Springer are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other documents regarding the Delisting Offer when they become available, as they will contain important information. The Delisting Offer will be published exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of the securities laws of the United States of America. The Delisting Offer documentation as well as further documents regarding the Delisting Offer will be available at www.traviata-angebot.de/delisting. Any contract concluded on the basis of the Delisting Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws. To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, and in accordance with German market practice, Traviata B.V., its affiliates or its brokers may purchase, or conclude agreements to purchase, shares of Axel Springer, directly or indirectly, outside of the scope of the Delisting Offer, before, during or after the period in which the offer remains open for acceptance. This also applies to other securities which are directly convertible into, exchangeable for, or exercisable for shares of Axel Springer. These purchases may be completed via the stock exchange at market prices or outside the stock exchange at negotiated conditions. Any information on such purchases will be disclosed as required by law or regulation in Germany or any other relevant jurisdiction and on www.traviata-angebot.de/delisting. End of Media Release Issuer: KKR & Co. Inc. Key word(s): Internet and Multimedia 2020-01-23 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 