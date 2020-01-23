Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") announces that it has initiated a formal strategic process to identify, review and evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives available to it with a view to enhancing shareholder value.

Raise's board of directors has determined it is timely, prudent and in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders to commence a formal process to explore strategic alternatives. The Company believes that the current trading price of its common shares does not reflect the value of Raise and, in particular, the value and potential of its high angle reciprocating pumps, downhole separators, multi pump systems and associated technology, intellectual property, innovations and engineered processes. With a view to maximizing the value of Raise's assets, it has initiated a review of available strategic alternatives. Strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a sale of all or a material portion of Raise's assets, either in one transaction or in a series of transactions, the outright sale of Raise, a merger or other transaction involving Raise and a third party, joint ventures, licensing arrangements, introduction of a new significant strategic shareholder, various financing alternatives or other significant transaction.

Raise has engaged Stifel FirstEnergy as its financial advisor in connection with the strategic process and its broad and comprehensive review and analysis of strategic alternatives.

This strategic alternative review process has not been initiated as a result of receiving any offer and there are no assurances that a transaction will be undertaken. It is Raise's current intention not to disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until the board of directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate. Raise cautions that there are no assurances or guarantees that the process will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, the terms or timing of such a transaction. Raise has not yet set a definitive schedule to complete its identification, examination and consideration of strategic alternatives.

About Raise

The Company is an innovative oilfield technology company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51785