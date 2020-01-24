Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2020) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, today announced its financial results for the year ended September 30, 2019, recording revenue of $28.3 million and net earnings of $351,000.

"Although BluMetric experienced a decrease in revenue, the Company is excited with the achievement of numerous positive developments and is confident these developments will lead to increased revenue and higher margins going forward" said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "Fiscal year 2019 was a transitional year focused on sector diversity and strategic partnerships."

BluMetric's results were affected by a slowdown in government spending in connection with reduced federal spending, which was anticipated leading up to the 2019 federal election, as well as a decrease in provincial and territorial revenue attributed to several one-time large provincial and territorial assignments in 2018 such as remedial work associated with fuel spills. The Company remains well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities as they arise. The Company has also taken initiatives to lessen their dependence on government contracts, increase their focus on the private sector and additional contracts from the US market.

There were a number of meaningful operational developments and significant client contracts secured in FY2019 that are expected to benefit the Company going forward.

Operational Highlights

U.S. Market Collaboration with Brown and Caldwell - During the year, BluMetric partnered with an established leading environmental American consulting company, Brown and Caldwell, in a mutually beneficial agreement designed to support its American partner in accessing new opportunities in Canada while also acting as a launchpad for BluMetric's business in the U.S. The teaming agreement significantly lessens barriers to entry, in particular costs for BluMetric to access U.S. business and vice versa for Brown and Caldwell in Canada. The agreement expands BluMetric's reach for water technology solutions and highlights the Company's commitment to cost effective, innovative means of expansion within key international markets.

BluMetric was ranked among Canada's top 75 defence companies, an accomplishment that confirms the Company's place as an important competitor in the military market. Coupled with this, BluMetric signed a significant contract with Seaspan Shipyards for the provision of highly specialized water purification systems aboard Royal Canadian Navy Joint Support Ships.

Revenue from our Yukon based projects increased, as well as the completion of several northern remediation projects in the Canadian Arctic. This further highlights BluMetric's ability to execute complex field programs in remote settings, a niche market in which BluMetric stands out.

Investments in technology were made during the year to support the development of new water treatment technology related to the production of clean water in remote settings. These investments in cost-effective water solutions will continue in response to the interest and demand identified in the mining sector and Indigenous communities throughout Canada. BluMetric expects to begin deploying these technologies this year which should increase business in the private sector.

BluMetric continued to build working relationships in northern Ontario with several key Indigenous partners including forming a Joint Venture Alliance in FY2019 with one of these partners, allowing greater access to opportunities including drinking water and wastewater projects in the mining market and communities in remote settings.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the year was $28.3 million, a decrease of 12% compared to $32.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2018. Revenue for the fourth quarter is $6.6 million, a decrease of 23% over the same quarter of fiscal 2018.

Given the impact of recognizing a deferred income tax asset of $2.1 million in fiscal 2018, net earnings were $351,000 for the 2019 fiscal year compared to $2.7 million in the previous year. In the fourth quarter, net earnings were $39,000 compared to a $2.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2018.

Earnings before provision for income tax were $479,000 compared to $544,000 in the previous year.

Gross margin stayed consistent at 21% year over year.

Operating costs decreased to $4.9 million from $5.7 million in the prior year, and in the fourth quarter decreased to $1.3 million from $1.5 million. The decrease is driven largely by non-recurring costs related to severance costs to the former CEO and the divestiture of the Company's El Salvador operations, both of which occurred in fiscal 2018, along with a lower bad debt expense and reduced consulting costs in fiscal 2019.

EBITDA (see Note 1 definition below) decreased to $1.1 million from $1.3 million in the previous year. In the fourth quarter, EBITDA decreased to $175,000 from $427,000 in the previous year. Offsetting these declines was a notable increase in revenue within the military market. The Company was awarded contracts for various equipment upgrades and replacement kits, underscoring the strength of BluMetric's products and engineering capabilities in the military vertical.

"Notwithstanding the flatter financial results in comparison with last year, FY2019 was a significant year for strengthening relationships with existing clients while being more strategic with new business development," said Scott MacFabe, BluMetric's CEO. "As a result of this more targeted approach, we are creating new revenue opportunities and have taken major steps to break into the lucrative U.S. market."

Outlook

During FY2019, BluMetric made significant strides in positioning itself for success and steady future growth. In addition to securing more strategic and targeted business and tapping into the lucrative U.S. market, the Company continued its focus on work in isolated northern communities - key areas of ongoing focus for BluMetric in 2020.

Amid lower government spending in 2019, the Company continues to invest in pursuing the standing offer contract mechanisms by which most of the work is assigned in this sector. Opportunities will continue to increase with new funding programs expected in 2020.

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2018

($000) ($000) ($000) ($000) Revenue 6,626 8,563 28,252 32,247 Gross profit 1,422 1,820 5,862 6,761 Gross margin % 21% 21% 21% 21% Operating expenses 1,274 1,477 4,900 5,670 EBITDA1 175 427 1,068 1,269 Earnings before provision for income tax 37 209 479 544 Net earnings 39 2,325 351 2,659 Earnings per share - basic 0.00 0.08 0.01 0.09 Earnings per share - diluted 0.00 0.08 0.01 0.09

Note 1: EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

