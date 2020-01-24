Atoshi: ATOSHI CEO Liao Wang, Empower Charity by Blockchain

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2020 / On 2020-1-19, Atoshi CEO Liao Wang and Mr. Zhou Jin of the Beijing Public Service Promotion Association (The association in short) held a grand signing ceremony at ATOSHI New Year Celebration Night to "Empower Charity" by blockchain.

Mr. Zhou Jin gave an introduction of the Charity project. He said that the original intention of the association originated from a team of people who want to help others with big heart.

Gathering Atoshi energy of love, we called 3 million Atoshi users to help the poor children. Donation is directly transferred to the account of Beijing Public Service Development Promotion Association. In addition, Atoshi users who donate money will receive Atos and mining force(can mine more Atos).

"Atoshi joins hands with charity organization to Empower Charity by blockchains. I hope everyone will pass the love together! "Said Mr. Liao Wang , CEO of Atoshi.

All donations will be used to help children in poor areas of China. Atoshi team will verify the donation with the association every week to reward the users who donate more than 199 Chiense Yuan by give them equal amount of ATOS and mining Force.

It is worth mentioning that within a few days after the launch of Atoshi Charity, the association has received huge amount of donations from all over of the world. On behalf of the Association, We would like to thank the vast number of Atoshi users for their relay of love.

Not only that, the donor can go with Atoshi and the association team as volunteers to interact with the children we have helped!

Most people want to help others. But when we help others, we also worry that our helps have no return. How to solve this dilemma?

When the donor donates a small amount, they will get an equal amount of ATOS. As a cryptocurrency, ATOS maybe go up a lot like Bitcoins which will give a big return for the donor and incentive them to donate more to help more people.

