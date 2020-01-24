HIMSS-Elsevier European Digital Healthcare Award Call for Submissions Open

BERLIN, Germany, Jan. 24, 2020for the Annual HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award 2020, European edition.



Established in 2013, the global HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award has recognized 218 submissions across 30 countries and 120 organisations, impacting over 41 million patients in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and European regions.

The HIMSS-Elsevier Awards team are recognizing professionals in two categories:

Outstanding ICT Achievement - focuses on harnessing information and technology to successfully advance patient care and safety.





- focuses on harnessing information and technology to successfully advance patient care and safety. Outstanding ICT Innovation - focuses on creatively leveraging existing technology or developing ground-breaking new solutions to enhance ICT adoption, patient care and outcomes.

Submit your project here: https://www.himsseuropeconference.eu/helsinki/2020/himss-elsevier-digital-healthcare-awards

Deadline for submissions is March 27, 2020.

The HIMSS-Elsevier Awards are being hosted in Europe for the fourth time and have previously been celebrated in the Asia Pacific region for over six years, in the Middle East region for four and in Brazil and the Latin American region for the first time, earlier this year. It reflects Elsevier's ongoing global commitment to supporting healthcare providers to continually evolve, in order to meet the needs of a changing population and changing health care.

The Awards will be presented during the HIMSS Europe & Health 2.0 Conference 2020 in Helsinki, Finland (26-28th May, 2020)

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Our members include more than 80,000 individuals, 480 provider organizations, 470 non-profit partners and 650 health services organizations. www.himss.org

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath . Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell , more than 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy . Elsevier is part of RELX Group , a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

