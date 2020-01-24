Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Joint venture concludes acquisition of remaining shares in Malaga cruise port concession 24-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Joint venture concludes acquisition of remaining shares in Malaga cruise port concession Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that, further to the Group's announcement on 20th August 2019, Creuers Del Port de Barcelona SA ("Creuers") has completed the purchase of Autoridad Portuaria de Malagas's (Malaga Port Authority) 20.0% holding in the Malaga cruise port concession for EUR 1.5m. This increases Creuers ownership of the Malaga cruise port concession to 100% and GPH's effective ownership to 62% from 49.6%. This transaction is in line with GPH's strategy to buy out, at fair value, minority shareholdings where possible and appropriate to do so. CONTACT For investor and analyst For media enquiries: enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Brunswick Group LLP Relations Martin Brown, Investor Azadeh Varzi and Imran Jina Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 687 Email: Email: GPH@brunswickgroup.com martinb@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 42386 EQS News ID: 960021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)