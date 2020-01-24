Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

???Brussels, Friday, January 24, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay a transparency notification indicating that:
- on January 20, 2020 BlackRock Inc. crossed upwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 3,05%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.74%.
Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.
Attachments
- Solvay_2020-01-20_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/757def41-ba51-4859-a56b-d37dfb3246f8)
- 20200124_Transparency declaration BlackRock-EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/61528f49-6561-42c0-a1bb-f58652a1ada8)
BLACKROCK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de