Freitag, 24.01.2020

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
23.01.20
13:01 Uhr
17,295 Euro
-0,150
-0,86 %
17,470
17,570
09:51
17,520
17,570
09:51
24.01.2020 | 09:04
SKF Consolidates Product Development, Proposes To Cease Activities in Scotland

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to speed up the development of cloud-based condition monitoring technologies, SKF is consolidating its development footprint in Europe. Consequently, and subject to consultation with local employee representatives, SKF proposes to cease its development and supply chain activities in Livingston, Scotland.

The Group will now enter into a period of consultation with employee representatives. Should the proposal be confirmed, the development and supply chain activities in Livingston will cease by December 2021.

Development of these technologies will be consolidated to existing sites in Sweden and France.

The development center in Livingston currently employs approximately 50 people.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-consolidates-product-development--proposes-to-cease-activities-in-scotland,c3015276

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3015276/1178607.pdf

Full release in pdf

