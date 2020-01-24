Huhtamäki Oyj: Changes in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24.1.2020 AT 10:00

Changes in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team

Arup Basu, (52), PhD (Technology), has been appointed President, Flexible Packaging and a member of Global Executive Team as of February 1, 2020.

Arup Basu has been the Managing Director for Huhtamaki's Flexible Packaging business in India since 2017. Before joining Huhtamaki he held several positions in Tata Chemicals Limited (2004-2017), the latest being President and CTO of New Businesses and Innovation Centre. Prior to this he worked at Accenture (1998-2004) as a management consultant and led an R&D department in Indian Aluminium Company Limited (1994-1998).

"I wish Arup warmly welcome to the Global Executive Team. It is great to fill this role internally. Arup has demonstrated strong leadership both for business and people with great results, and he has the right experience and characteristics to lead and further develop Flexible Packaging globally," says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Olli Koponen, (61), who has had several leadership positions at Huhtamaki during the past 30 years and has headed the Flexible Packaging segment since 2015, will step down from the Global Executive Team and is appointed as Senior Vice President, Total Productive Manufacturing until his retirement.

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Global Executive Team are as of February 1, 2020:

Charles Héaulmé (chairman), President and CEO;

Arup Basu, President, Flexible Packaging;

Clay Dunn, President, North America;

Eric Le Lay, President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and Fiber Packaging;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety and Marketing and Communications; and

Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance;



For further information, please contact:

Teija Sarajärvi, EVP Human Resources and Safety and Marketing and Communications,

tel. +358 10 686 7027

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications