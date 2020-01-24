Wave Maker Awards commend leaders in diversity, education, environment and innovation

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today presented its Wave Maker Awards 2020, commemorating global goodwill champions from around the world. The award ceremony, which was held at the HCL Pavilion in Davos, celebrated organizations and individuals passionately committed to such noble causes as diversity inclusion, education community upliftment, environment sustainability, and technology for change. Special guest at the awards was Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath, who is also founder of the McGrath Foundation, which provides support for Australian women diagnosed with breast cancer and their families.

The award recipients were; Lois Auta, Founder and Executive Director of Cedar Seed Foundation, which supports persons with disabilities to participate in all aspects of life; Chido Govera, Founder and Director of The Future of Hope Foundation (TFoHF), which supports marginal and vulnerable members of society through entrepreneurial and self-development initiatives; Mariana Luz, CEO of Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation, which advocates for development and education opportunities for children in Brazil; Martin Burt, Founder and CEO of Fundación Paraguaya, a social enterprise that seeks to reduce poverty and unemployment throughout the world; Lauren Woodman, Chief Executive Officer of NetHope, which empowers committed organizations to change the world through the power of technology; Njideka U. Harry, President and CEO of Youth for Technology Foundation, an international education technology nonprofit; Asha de Vos, Founder and Executive Director of Oceanswell, which works to improve the health of the world's oceans through marine conservation research and advocacy; Kerstin Forsberg, Founder and Director of Planeta Océano, which works to conserve and restore coastal and marine environments; and Caroline Casey, Founder and Director of The Valuable 500, a global movement putting disability on the business leadership agenda.

Each award recipient was evaluated through the lens of HCL's values and chosen based on the positive influence and unique transformation made in their communities over the past year. In addition, the recipients were commended for bringing a level of entrepreneurship to their endeavors.

"HCL is committed to developing a better world for the future and advancing the ways that organizations harness innovation to improve lives and experiences for global citizens," said C. Vijayakumar, President CEO, HCL Technologies. "This goal can best be achieved through lasting relationships and partnerships between like-minded organizations and visionary global leaders. Those recognized by our Wave Maker Awards are fantastic examples of the positive impact that goodwill champions are having on delivering the change that the world needs, and it is our great honor to recognize their achievements."

The awards fit into HCL's history of philanthropic endeavors and commitment to its core belief in touching lives in a positive way. In addition, the awards reflect the overarching theme of the HCL programs at WEF, which address how business leaders can support global, regional and national initiatives that generate positive environmental, social and economic impacts for all. HCL's 2030 Ecosystem Platform is enabling discussions between leading innovators and future leaders, around the convergence of innovation, human ingenuity and critical thinking to create sustainable, inclusive business models.

