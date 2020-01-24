Saudi researchers claim to have improved the thermal stability and moisture resistance of such devices by replacing 3D hybrid perovskite with two-dimensional compounds. They used organic compound ethanolamine, which is said to provide better results in slowing down the hot-carrier cooling process.Scientists at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) are seeking to improve the thermal stability and moisture resistance of perovskite solar cells using 2D hybrid materials. The research group said it is seeking to solve the problem of rapid hot-carrier cooling in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...