The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 27 January 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060048148 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1.739.741.590 shares (DKK 173,974,159) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 103,500,000 shares (DKK 10,350,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,843,241,590 shares (DKK 184,324,159) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 50,000 shares - DKK 0.58 · 456,867 shares - DKK 0.95 · 100,000 shares - DKK 1.19 · 1,577,799 shares - DKK 0.94 · 3,561,069 shares - DKK 0.86 · 310,000 shares - DKK 1.06 · 15,936,689 shares - DKK 1.43 · 2,680,000 shares - DKK 1.24 · 3,947,000 shares - DKK 1.32 · 2,802,293 shares - DKK 1.09 · 738,613 shares - DKK 1.12 · 28,819,474 shares - DKK 1.07 · 12,332,435 shares - DKK 0.86 · 14,000,000 shares - DKK 0.84 · 13,237,761 shares - DKK 1.01 · 2,950,000 shares - DKK 0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753549