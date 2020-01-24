The government has decided to implement a proper independent power producer development plan for large scale PV, with the help of the World Bank.The World Bank is helping the Zimbabwean government introduce a competitive program for procuring large scale PV power projects under the recently completed National Renewable Energy Policy. The multilateral lender has opened a tender on the AfricanPower Platform to seek experts to advise the government on a procurement program, with an emphasis on generation asset planning. "The scope of work includes: grid flexibility analysis; demand and generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...