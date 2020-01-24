Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LC2V ISIN: SE0001634262 Ticker-Symbol: D1F 
Frankfurt
24.01.20
08:07 Uhr
7,980 Euro
-0,100
-1,24 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIOS FASTIGHETER
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIOS FASTIGHETER AB7,980-1,24 %