Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 23-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 692.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 711.64p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 683.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 702.31p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---