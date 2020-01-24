Technavio has been monitoring the global contrast injectors market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 613.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors. In addition, increasing focus on R&D by market vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the contrast injectors market.

Globally, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVDs, cancers, and neurological diseases has increased. In Europe, heart failure affects 20,000 individuals out of one million. In the Americas, nearly 580,000 individuals are diagnosed with CVDs every year. Similarly, the prevalence of cancer and neurological diseases is increasing due to factors such as rising aging population, smoking, alcohol consumption, exposure to UV radiation and carcinogenic chemicals, and viral and bacterial infections. Contrasts injectors are extensively used in the medical imaging of patients with CVDs, MRI for examining patients with cancer, and in the central nervous system (CNS) imaging applications. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for contrast injectors will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Contrast Injectors Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer health, Crop science, and Animal health. The company offers a wide range of contrast injectors. Some of the key offerings include MEDRAD Stellant FLEX CT Injection System, MEDRAD MRXperion MR Injection System, and MEDRAD Mark 7 Arterion Injection System.

Bracco Spa

Bracco Spa operates its business through segments such as Bracco Imaging Group, ACIST Medical Systems, and Health Services. The company offers a wide range of contrast injectors. Some of the key offerings include CT Exprès Contrast Media Delivery System, EmpowerMR Contrast Injection System, VueJect, ACISTCVi, and Empower CTA+ Injector System.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through various segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Oil and gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, and Lighting. The company offers a wide range of contrast injectors. Some of the key offerings include GE-Nemoto Dual-Shot NCOM Injector and GE-Nemoto CT Dual-Shot Injection System.

Guerbet

Guerbet operates its business through segments such as Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Imaging. The company offers a wide range of contrast injectors. Some of the key offerings include OptiStar Elite MRI Contrast Delivery System, FlowSens injector, OptiVantage injector, OptiVantage dual-head CT injector, and others.

MEDTRON AG

MEDTRON AG operates its business through segments such as Computed tomography, Magnetic resonance imaging, Angiography, and Consumables. The company offers a range of contrast injectors. Accutron CT-D, Accutron CT, Accutron MR3, Accutron MR, Accutron HP-D, and Accutron HP are some of its key offerings.

Contrast Injectors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Consumables

Contrast injectors

Contrast Injectors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

