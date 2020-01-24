=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - Atrium European Real Estate Limited Notice of Full Year 2019 Results 24 January 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will announce results for the full year ended 31 December 2019, on Wednesday 26 February 2020. There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930 CET. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details. For further information: FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis scatrium@fticonsulting.com Further inquiry note: FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis scatrium@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 07:01 ET (12:01 GMT)