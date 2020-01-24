Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X963 ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 Ticker-Symbol: ODDB 
Tradegate
24.01.20
13:44 Uhr
3,545 Euro
-0,045
-1,25 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,555
3,570
14:30
3,560
3,575
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED3,545-1,25 %