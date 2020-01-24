Technavio has been monitoring the global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growth in demand for reefer containers from the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, the use of IoT and technological solutions in warehouses is anticipated to boost the growth of the cold chain logistics market.

Reefer containers are widely used to carry F&B and pharmaceutical products. This is because the uniform and constant supply of air in these containers helps in maintaining the physical and chemical composition of F&B and pharmaceutical products. With the growing need for the transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, the adoption of reefer containers in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This is crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Cold Chain Logistics Market Companies:

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P operates its business through segments such as Logistics and freight forwarding, Rental Revenues, and Other services. The company provides storage in multiple temperature zones, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, and advanced tracking and tracing technologies.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates its business through segments such as Pep business, Express business, Forwarding and freight business, Supply chain business, and Corporate functions. The company provides transport services for life sciences healthcare products and solutions. Some of the key offerings include DHL Air Thermonet Standard Temperature Controlled Air Freight, DHL Ocean Thermonet Temperature Controlled Ocean Freight, DHL Freight Cold Chain Temperature Controlled for life sciences and health care products, DHL Medical Express Temperature Sensitive Corporation.

FedEx Corp

FedEx Corp operates its business through segments such as FedEx express, Corporate, Other and Eliminations, FedEx ground, FedEx freight, and FedEx services. The company provides end-to-end temperature control services such as FedEx Temp-Assure, FedEx Deep Frozen shipping solution, Fed Ex Thermal Blanket solutions, FedEx Freight Freezable protection service.

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co Ltd

JWD InfoLogistics Public Co Ltd operates its business through segments such as Cold storage, Dangerous goods management, Cargo transport, Food Service, and General warehousing. Through the Dangerous goods management segment, the company provides transportation and distribution management services, dangerous goods port safety services, logistics software development services, and others.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd operates its business through segments such as International freight forwarding, Logistics operations, and Hongkong warehouse. The company provides complete cold chain integrity solutions, warehousing and distribution services, and other value-added services for the pharmaceutical industry.

Warehousing and VAS

Transportation

Cold Chain Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

