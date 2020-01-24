Donald Trump & Tech CEOs Talk EducationEducation technology (EdTech) stocks are in the spotlight after President Donald Trump gave a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 21.On top of that, Trump had plans to meet privately with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and IBM (NYSE:IBM) CEO Ginni Rometty. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...