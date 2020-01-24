RE/MAX Realtor Sheri Tilton: Realtor Sheri Tilton Educates Sellers on Bringing in Buyers This Winter

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2020 / RE/MAX Realtor Sheri Tilton lists the top three tips on why winter is the ideal season to sell a house.

Spring and summer are widely believed to be the best times of year to sell a house. "However, selling your house in winter has some distinct advantages," said Tilton.

For those contemplating when to sell their home, Tilton lists the following three tips on why winter is a prime selling season:

No. 1: Motivated buyers. "Buyers are absolutely in the market in the winter months looking for a home," stressed Tilton. "They are predominantly pre-approved, educated on the market and can make quick decisions with the seller's ideal requirements in mind."

No. 2: Less Competition. "There is much less competition for sellers in the winter, so homes will sell very fast. Most buyers tend to wait until spring, but then there is so much more competition for the sellers then," noted Tilton.

No. 3: Control over the showing schedule. Selling in the winter means one can have more control of the house-showing schedule. "There are fewer showings (a result of a smaller buyer pool) and you can be comfortable knowing that showings don't need to interfere with your day-to-day life," concluded Tilton.







