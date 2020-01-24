Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JNE2 ISIN: GB00B10RZP78 Ticker-Symbol: UNVB 
Tradegate
24.01.20
14:26 Uhr
53,21 Euro
+0,36
+0,68 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UNILEVER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNILEVER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,16
53,47
14:34
53,23
53,55
14:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY64,46+0,91 %
KAO CORPORATION75,500,00 %
LOREAL SA271,00+1,01 %
UNILEVER NV51,84+1,23 %
UNILEVER PLC53,21+0,68 %