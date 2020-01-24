The "Germany Haircare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both the value and volume terms in 2018, while hair colorants category is forecast to register the fastest growth in both the value and volume terms, during 2018-2023. Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading distribution channel for haircare products in Germany. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material followed by flexible packaging. Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of haircare products in Germany. Henkel AG Co KGaA, L'Oral S.A. and Procter Gamble are the leading players in the German haircare sector.

What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo, and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023

Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in value terms in 2018

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as hypermarkets supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, drug stores pharmacies, health beauty stores, cash carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores', variety store general merchandise retailers, vending machines, parapharmacies/drugstores e-retailers, chemists/pharmacies, and other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for pack materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass and others; pack type data for: Bottle, tube, aerosol, tub, bag/sachet, and jar.

Scope

The per capita consumption of haircare was lower in Germany compared to the regional level in 2018

The German consumers prefer value for money products in the haircare sector

In Germany, the per capita consumption of shampoo was higher than other haircare categories in 2018

The shampoo was the largest category in both value and volume terms in German haircare sector during 2018-2023

Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading distribution channel in the German haircare sector

Henkel AG Co. KGaA accounted for maximum shares in the German haircare sector, in 2018

Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the German haircare sector

Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of haircare products in Germany

Key Topics Covered:

Report scope

Executive summary

Germany in the global and regional context

Germany in the global and Western Europe haircare sector

Germany compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure Germany compared to the Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis Haircare

Country snapshot haircare sector in Germany

Value and volume analysis haircare sector in Germany

Degree of trading up/down in the German haircare sector

Cross category comparison value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross category comparison volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: conditioner

Segment analysis (in value terms): conditioner

Segment analysis (in volume terms): conditioner

Category analysis: hair colorants

Category analysis: hair loss treatments

Category analysis: perms relaxers

Category analysis: salon hair care

Category analysis: shampoo

Category analysis: styling agents

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: haircare

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies in the sector (in value) in the haircare sector, 2018

Top companies share by brand (in value terms) in the haircare sector, 2018

Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms) by category, 2018

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Pack type

Closure type

Primary outer type

Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Macroeconomic analysis

Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends

Country risk index

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

L'Oreal S.A.

Beiersdorf Ag

Procter Gamble

Kao

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dr. Kurt Wolff Gmbh Co. Kg

Johnson Johnson Services Inc

Coty Inc.

