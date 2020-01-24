The "Germany Haircare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
The German haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both the value and volume terms in 2018, while hair colorants category is forecast to register the fastest growth in both the value and volume terms, during 2018-2023. Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading distribution channel for haircare products in Germany. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material followed by flexible packaging. Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of haircare products in Germany. Henkel AG Co KGaA, L'Oral S.A. and Procter Gamble are the leading players in the German haircare sector.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo, and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023
- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in value terms in 2018
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as hypermarkets supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, drug stores pharmacies, health beauty stores, cash carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores', variety store general merchandise retailers, vending machines, parapharmacies/drugstores e-retailers, chemists/pharmacies, and other general retailers
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for pack materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass and others; pack type data for: Bottle, tube, aerosol, tub, bag/sachet, and jar.
Scope
- The per capita consumption of haircare was lower in Germany compared to the regional level in 2018
- The German consumers prefer value for money products in the haircare sector
- In Germany, the per capita consumption of shampoo was higher than other haircare categories in 2018
- The shampoo was the largest category in both value and volume terms in German haircare sector during 2018-2023
- Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading distribution channel in the German haircare sector
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA accounted for maximum shares in the German haircare sector, in 2018
- Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the German haircare sector
- Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of haircare products in Germany
Reasons to buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector
- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report scope
- Executive summary
- Germany in the global and regional context
- Germany in the global and Western Europe haircare sector
- Germany compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe
- Per capita consumption and expenditure Germany compared to the Western Europe and global levels
- Sector analysis Haircare
- Country snapshot haircare sector in Germany
- Value and volume analysis haircare sector in Germany
- Degree of trading up/down in the German haircare sector
- Cross category comparison value and growth rate
- Change in category share by value
- Cross category comparison volume and growth rate
- Change in category share by volume
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Category analysis: conditioner
- Segment analysis (in value terms): conditioner
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): conditioner
- Category analysis: hair colorants
- Category analysis: hair loss treatments
- Category analysis: perms relaxers
- Category analysis: salon hair care
- Category analysis: shampoo
- Category analysis: styling agents
- Distribution analysis
- Distribution channel share analysis: haircare
- Distribution channel share analysis by category
- Competitive landscape
- Leading companies in the sector (in value) in the haircare sector, 2018
- Top companies share by brand (in value terms) in the haircare sector, 2018
- Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms) by category, 2018
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
- Packaging analysis
- Pack material
- Pack type
- Closure type
- Primary outer type
- Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
- Macroeconomic analysis
- Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends
- Country risk index
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Beiersdorf Ag
- Procter Gamble
- Kao
- Unilever
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Dr. Kurt Wolff Gmbh Co. Kg
- Johnson Johnson Services Inc
- Coty Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/anvknr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200124005250/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900