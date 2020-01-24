The "France Haircare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The French haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both value and volume terms. The styling agents category is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of haircare products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the French haircare sector, followed by flexible packaging and rigid metal. L'Oral S.A., Henkel AG Co KGaA, and Procter Gamble are the top three players in the French haircare sector.
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo, and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023
- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in value terms in 2018
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as hypermarkets supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, drug stores pharmacies, health beauty stores, cash carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores', variety store general merchandise retailers, vending machines, parapharmacies/drugstores e-retailers, chemists/pharmacies, and other general retailers
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for pack materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass and others; pack type data for: Bottle, tube, aerosol, tub, bag/sachet, and jar.
- The French haircare is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8 by value during 2018-2023
- Shampoo is the largest category in both value and volume terms in the French haircare
- Styling agents category is expected to register fastest growth in value terms during 2018-2023
- Hypermarkets super markets is the largest distribution channel with a value share of 69.6%
- L'Oral S.A., Henkel AG Co KGaA, and Procter Gamble are the top three companies in the French haircare sector.
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector
- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
- Report scope
- Executive summary
- France in the global and regional context
- France in the global and Western Europe haircare sector
- France compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe
- Per capita consumption and expenditure France compared to the Western Europe and global levels
- Sector analysis haircare
- Country snapshot haircare sector in France
- Value and volume analysis haircare sector in France
- Degree of trading up/down in the French haircare sector
- Cross category comparison value and growth rate
- Change in category share by value
- Cross category comparison volume and growth rate
- Change in category share by volume
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Category analysis: conditioner
- Segment analysis (in value terms): conditioner
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): conditioner
- Category analysis: hair colorants
- Category analysis: hair loss treatments
- Category analysis: perms relaxers
- Category analysis: salon hair care
- Category analysis: shampoo
- Category analysis: styling agents
- Distribution analysis
- Distribution channel share analysis: haircare
- Distribution channel share analysis by category
- Competitive landscape
- Leading companies in the sector (in value) in the haircare sector, 2018
- Top companies share by brand (in value terms) in the haircare sector, 2018
- Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms) by category, 2018
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
- Packaging analysis
- Pack material
- Pack type
- Closure type
- Primary outer type
- Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
- Macroeconomic analysis
- Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends
- Country risk index
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
- Ales Groupe
- Avon Products Inc
- Beiersdorf AG
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Dessange International
- Jacques Dessange
- Kao Corp
- Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA
- L'Occitane International SA
- L'Oreal SA
- Revlon Inc
- The Procter Gamble Co
- Unilever N.V.
- Unilever Plc
