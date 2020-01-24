Duff Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients, today announced the acquisition of Lucid Issuer Services, Lucid Agency and Trustee Services and Fluyd ("Lucid Companies"), Europe's leading providers of securities solicitation and loan and bond services solutions. The deal builds on Duff Phelps' business services offering following the firm's 2019 acquisition of Prime Clerk.

"This transaction further expands Prime Clerk's securities solicitation global presence, with the addition of Lucid Issuer Services, Europe's leading restructuring and liability management agency platform," said Shai Y. Waisman, Head of Business Services at Duff Phelps and CEO of Prime Clerk. "It also enhances our service offerings with Lucid Agency and Trustee Services, Europe's best in class loan and bond trust and agency solutions for private debt, capital markets, infrastructure finance and restructuring transactions. With Fluyd, we now have a proprietary technology platform for unlisted assets and credit products that is poised to innovate the market with unprecedented access and transparency. With the addition of the Lucid Companies, we are partnering with industry leaders and enhancing our ability to offer best in class services to our global clients."

Sunjeeve Patel, Managing Director at Lucid Issuer Services, added, "We are excited to be part of the Duff Phelps family and to have the opportunity to leverage the firm's expertise and relationships. The Duff Phelps network is unparalleled, and we are confident that together, we will provide clients with the highest-quality restructuring solutions."

Earlier this week, Duff Phelps announced it will be acquired by a global investor consortium, led by Stone Point Capital and Further Global.

