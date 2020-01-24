Following a dip in the last fiscal year, the value of cell exports saw a massive surge to an estimated INR13.3 billion from April to November. Exports to the U.S. tripled during the eight-month period as shipments to Turkey and Belgium rebounded to become the next two biggest export markets.India's exports of solar cells, whether or not assembled into modules, jumped 157% to INR13.3 billion ($187 million) in the first eight months of this fiscal year. Exports for the whole of 2018-19 stood at INR8.47 billion and in 2017-18, INR9.13 billion, according to the Ministry of Commerce. For the full ...

